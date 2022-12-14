Osheaga will return to Parc Jean-Drapeau next summer, running August 4ht, 5th and 6th. Organizers announced the three headliners today:

The big name on Friday will be Australian alternative-dance group Rüfüs Du Sol:

Then, Saturday night will culminate with a performance by multiple Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Billie Eilish:

And the festival will wrap up on Sunday with scoailly conscious hip hop star and Osheaga veteran Kendrick Lamar:

The rest of the lineup, featuring established and up-and-coming local, national and international acts, will be announced in the future (probably early next year). For now, tickets go on sale this Friday, December 16th at 10am.

Featured Image from Osheaga 2022 by Chris Zacchia

Please visit Osheaga.com for tickets and more