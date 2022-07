The party’s going down over at the Palais de Congrès this weekend, and all the proof you need is in this gallery of standout outfits from Montreal’s finest cosplayers. Before you head on over to join in, get inspired and dress for the occasion. Everyone else has!

Classic Harley Quinn @ Montreal Comic Con 2022 – Photo by James Gartler Covid-conscious Jedi @ Montreal Comic Con 2022 – Photo by James Gartler Supergirl @ Montreal Comic Con 2022 – Photo by James Gartler The Heathers @ Montreal Comic Con 2022 – Photo by James Gartler Spider-Man and Deadpool(s) @ Montreal Comic Con 2022 – Photo by James Gartler Disney’s Esmerelda @ Montreal Comic Con 2022 – Photo by James Gartler Peaky Blinders @ Montreal Comic Con 2022 – Photo by James Gartler Belle Squared @ Montreal Comic Con 2022 – Photo by James Gartler Captain America @ Montreal Comic Con 2022 – Photo by James Gartler 90s Catwoman and cohort @ Montreal Comic Con 2022 – Photo by James Gartler Death Note @ Montreal Comic Con 2022 – Photo by James Gartler Ariel @ Montreal Comic Con 2022 – Photo by James Gartler Castlevania’s Trevor Belmondo @ Montreal Comic Con 2022 – Photo by James Gartler Droogs @ Montreal Comic Con 2022 – Photo by James Gartler Batgirl and Robin seeking refreshment @ Montreal Comic Con 2022 – Photo by James Gartler Cruella @ Montreal Comic Con 2022 Maui and Moana @ Montreal Comic Con 2022 – Photo by James Gartler Hogwarts Professors @ Montreal Comic Con 2022 – Photo by James Gartler Creepy Clown @ Montreal Comic Con 2022 – Photo by James Gartler Mutual Admiration Society @ Montreal Comic Con 2022 – Photo by James Gartler Angela from Spawn @ Montreal Comic Con 2022 – Photo by James Gartler Raven @ Montreal Comic Con 2022 – Photo by James Gartler Miraculous’ Ladybug @ Montreal Comic Con 2022 – Photo by James Gartler