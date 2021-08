Jason C. McLean and Special Guest Dawn McSweeney go through some of the week’s top news, roundup-style.

Topics:

The US leaving Afghanistan

The 2021 Canadian Federal Election

OnlyFans dropping explicit content

Forced sterilization of Native women in Saskatchewan

Gatineau boy’s father denied human rights complaint

Follow Dawn McSweeney @mcmoxy on Twitter and Instagram

Follow Jason C. McLean @jasoncmclean on Twitter and Instagram