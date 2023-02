Jason C. McLean and Dawn McSweeney discuss Quebec elected officials demanding Amira Elghawaby, Canada’s first special representative on combating Islamophobia, resign for comments in a 2019 op-ed opposing Bill 21 as well as calls to rename Columbus Avenue in Pointe-Claire and Christophe-Colomb Avenue in Montreal.

