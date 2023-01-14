CultureEntertainmentEventsMediaOpinionSportsTVVideo

FTB Weekends: The State of the WWE

By

Jason C. McLean and Dawn McSweeney are joined by Special Guest Andrew Jamieson to talk about the recent behind-the-scenes drama at WWE – Stephanie McMahon resigning, Vince McMahon forcing his way back into power and a potential sale – ahead of the company’s three shows in Montreal.

