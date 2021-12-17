Montreal Arts & Music This Week: The Monarch, Run Nawrocki Run! and Candyass Cabaret

Yes, there are some new restrictions coming in Quebec, but they come into effect on Monday, so you can still partake in the two in-person events listed here (and, of course, the one that’s online as well). Plus they would be within the rules after the new measures come into effect.

It’s the holiday season, but there are still plenty of local arts events happening. Let’s get started:

Elizabeth Anne Malatestinic’s The Monarch at L’Annexe Dépanneur Café

Elizabeth Anne Malatestinic was always drawn to art pieces that made her want to reach out and run her fingers across the canvas. With her new exhibit The Monarch, the Hampton, New Brunswick native currently based in Montreal hopes to offer just that experience.

“If that means that the paint and colour changes over time, all the better,” she says, “I want my paintings to develop and age as all living things do.”

Seven of her works will be displayed at L’Annexe Dépanneur Café in Mile-End for a month. It will include The March of the Monarch, a 47×31 mixed media piece comprising of 205 hand painted butterflies arranged on a canvas creating a commentary on climate change, and its detrimental impacts on women, girls, and monarch butterflies.

The Monarch by Elizabeth Anne Malatestinic – Vernissage featuring live music by Ocean Charter of Values on Friday, December 17, 6-9pm. Exhibit up until mid-January 2022 @ L’Annexe Dépanneur Café, 200 Rue Bernard Ouest. More info on the Facebook Event Page

Run Nawrocki Run! Escape from Banff Prison

In his latest play, available on YouTube until tomorrow evening, acclaimed Montreal playwright, actor and musician Norman Nawrocki tells the little-known story of the six year imprisonment of 8579 Ukranian-Canadians during World War 1.

“Nawrocki blends Canadian history, emigration, racism, war hysteria, Ukrainian folkloric medicinal rituals & legend with family memory in the 40-minute long production.”

Run Nawrocki Run! Escape from Banff Prison is available to watch until December 17th at 9pm Eastern on Norman Nawrocki’s YouTube Channel

Happy Holidaze Cabaret

The Candyass Cabaret is back, as it is the third Friday of every month. This time around, the mood will be festive and the theme is the holidays (or Holidaze).

MCs are Damiana Dolce and Monica Hamburg, the audience is encouraged to wear ugly x-mas sweaters and “win mediocre prizes in our contest.”

Candyass Cabaret presents Happy Holidaze, Friday, December 17, 9pm (Doors 8:30pm) @ Cafe Cleopatre, 1230 Boulevard Saint-Laurent, 2nd Floor. More info on the Facebook Event PageFeatured Image: The March of the Monarch by Elizabeth Anne Malatestiric

