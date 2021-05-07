Montreal Arts & Music This Week: Po Lazarus, Hot Mammas Burlesque & FRASE

The weather is most definitely getting nicer and while we won’t have Osheaga this summer, we do have plenty of local arts and music to keep you busy. This week we have two new music video releases and a Mother’s Day burlesque show (tonight).

Let’s get started:

Po Lazarus Launch Despair, Too EP and Video

Shortly before the pandemic hit, Montreal rockers Po Lazarus recorded twelve new songs with veteran Canadian producer Mark Vreeken at The Tragically Hip’s Bathouse Studio in Bath, Ontario. On April 30th, they released a three song EP from this session called Despair, Too and today they released the music video for the title track.

When in-person shows resume, we’ll surely get to see Po Lazarus’ live show once again, but for now, we can enjoy them in recorded form. Here’s the video:

Po Lazarus’ Despair, Too EP is available on Spotify

Hot Mamas Burlesque Mother’s Day Fundraiser is Tonight

This Sunday is Mother’s Day, and in anticipation, Salty Margarita Burlesque has put together a virtual show streaming tonight called Hot Mamas Burlesque. It’s an event designed to show all the women in your life “how special they are, but in a unique way”.

The event features local burlesque stars Lou Lou La duchesse de Rière and Foxy Lexxi as well as a slew of other local performers and burlesque talent from out of town and is hosted by Jimmy Phule. It is also a by-donation fundraiser for the Native Women’s shelter of Montreal.

Here’s a trailer:

Hot Mamas Burlesque takes place online Friday, May 7 at 8:30pm. Tickets are by donation and available through viewstub.com A fundraiser for the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal

FRASE Set To Release Fanny Pack Music Video on Wednesday

You might know Montreal-based singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist FRASE from performances at Jazz festivals such as Kaslo Jazz and FIJM, or maybe from EDM raves like Bass Coast and Shambala. This coming Wednesday, though, we’re getting his latest music video Fanny Pack (featuring Lexodus).

This will be followed on June 17th with the release of his EP We’ve got time. For now, though, please enjoy a previous video:

Fanny Pack (featuring Lexodus) will be release on FRASE’s YouTube Channel Wednesday, May 12th

