Montreal Music & Arts This Week: #LECYPHER Thursdays, Pomegranate & The Quintet L’Abîme

It’s the winter, a time when indoor shows have traditionally been a refuge from Montreal winter. Unfortunately last year that wasn’t the case, for obvious reasons, but this year, we’re heading back to semi-normal. With that in mind, let’s get started:

Three More Weeks of #LECYPHER Thursdays

After five sellout shows, Urban Science are closing off 2021 with three more #LECYPHER Thursdays hip hop shows at Le Petit Campus. The concept is simple: Urban Science and their invited guests for the evening (local bands and DJs) perform and then it turns into a jam.

Tonight’s show features the Lotus Collective followed by Sonido Pesao on the 9th and Hawa B on the 16th.

#LECYPHER Thursdays run until December 16 (December 2 w/Lotus Collective) at 8pm at Le Petit Campus, 57 Rue Prince Arthur Ouest. Tickets available through LePointDeVente.com

Heather Mah’s Debut Solo Show Pomegranate Running at the MAI

Heather Mah has decades of experience in the dance world, but her first major solo show, Pomegranate, premiers this week at the MAI. The show pulls from Mah’s own family history and “draws a fragmented portrait of migration”.

The opening has already started at press time, but it runs three more times tomorrow and Saturday and the Saturday matinee is offered in audio description for the visually impaired audience, a first for a Montreal dance show and only the second time it is being offered in Canada.

Heather Mah – Pomegranate from Montréal, arts interculturels on Vimeo.

Pomegranate runs December 3 and 4 at 7:30pm (with a matinee on December 4 at 2pm) at MAI, 3680 rue Jeanne-Mance. Tickets available through the MAI Box Office

The Quintet L’Abîme Launch Their Debut Album with a Mini-Tour

L’Abîme is a relatively new Montreal-based quintet launching their eponymously-titled debut album on April 23rd. Before that, though, they will go on a three-stop tour of Quebec, starting next Tuesday, December 7th, in Montreal at L’Esco.

Their influences range from jazz to progressive rock to contemporary classical music. You can hear a sample below:

<a href="https://labime.bandcamp.com/album/lab-me">L'abîme by L'abîme</a>

L’Abîme start their tour Tuesday, December 7 at L’Esco, 4461 rue St-Denis, info on the Facebook event page

Featured Image of Quintet L’Abîme by Ethel Laurendeau courtesy of Indie Montreal

If you know of an event that you feel should be covered, please contact arts@forgetthebox.net or music@forgetthebox.net

No promises but we’ll do our best