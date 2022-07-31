Osheaga 2022 : Day 1

The first day of Osheaga was a positively radiant day of sun, suds and tons of great acts culminating with an Arcade Fire rain dance that ended the evening. The short burst of rain left the crowd slightly soaked but very satisfied with Osehega’s return to full capacity after a brief halt due to the pandemic.

With a few surprises and a solid lineup Friday I think everyone was a little excited to start their weekend of music .

To start out my day I checked out the Local Naives at the valley stage. Their atmospheric rock sound was a good way to slowly get into the Vibe of the scene. And after a few beers and a few songs, I was totally into the festival experience.

It seemed like this year’s Osheaga, after a two years hiatus, felt very full.

The surprise treat of the evening was a very good performance by Arcade Fire. I didn’t think their last few shows were as energetic as I remembered them being in the past, but what they did right Friday night was know how to play for a local crowd.

They had a perfect group of songs, from Funeral and The Suburbs to Wake Up and Sprawl II. It felt like Montreal’s band was back, even after these last two dreadful albums.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

What can you say about the always intriguing performance of YYYs? They brought the crowd back to aggressive pop rock. The crowd loved Heads Will Roll and Maps.

Video courtesy of Kyle Cadogan

Definitely recommend checking them out next time they are in town.

Honorable Mentions:

Charlie XCX: Her catchy pop 90s song I Don’t Care was a wild romp and the crowd went pretty crazy,

Johnathan Summit’s DJ set at the Island stage was excellent the beats got me transcendental.