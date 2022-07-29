Osheaga 2022 Picks Sure To Rock

Well, after a year-long hiatus, and last year’s semi-return, Osheaga has finally returned to full capacity with some pretty interesting acts, both local and from far away. Montreal band Arcade Fire will headline the opening night, filling in for Foo Fighters who had to cancel due to the unfortunate death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins.

To say that there has been a lot of drama in everyone’s life over the last two years would be an understatement! Here’s hoping that we can get back to doing what we love best in Montreal: listening to live outdoor music carefree. Hopefully Osheaga signals that return to normalcy.

To get you through the return of live outdoor music, here are some of the bands I recommend you check out:

Gus Dapperton

If you like the lo-fi sound of Mac Demarco then you will definitely like the tasty twisted direction that Gus Dapperton has taken it. A very interesting take and I would say worthy of seeing on the main stage.

Friday, 2:40pm, Mountain Stage

Arkells

I have a soft spot for bands from Hamilton and that most definitely includes Arkells. After watching them do an impressive Grey Cup half-time show in their hometown, I enthusiastically welcome the high energy rock of this band. And since this is Saturday and it’s slim pickings when it comes to rock, I am especially excited to see their performance.

Saturday, 5:45pm, River Stage

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Maps is one of my all time favourite songs and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs will always have that big aggressive pop sound that I enjoy. They are one of my headliner band picks because never disappoint in their live shows.

Friday, 7:45pm, Mountain Stage

Mitski

I saw Mitski for the first time a few years ago at Osheaga. I was captured by her reinvented renditioning of 80s pop sound and was enchanted to listen to more. Definitely will be a highlight performance for the Saturday crowd.

Saturday, 6:45pm, Mountain Stage

King Hannah

The best way to describe King Hannah is that they have hints of Americana and early 2000s minimalist-pop and some interesting drum arrangements that make for unique escapist songwriting. Big Big Baby is a great song where the vocals remind me of Neko Case, but are still unique. Enjoyable if you’re into slow tempo.

Friday July 29th, 4:40pm, Tree Stage

Caribou

For over 15 years Caribou has evolved form a minimalist low-fi electro acoustic set to where he is now. And no one would fault him for evolving, because I’ve enjoyed every step of the way. Andorra and Swim are two of my favourite albums. If you ‘re going to go out dancing on Saturday, then Caribou is the act to see!

Saturday, 9:45pm, Island Stage

IDLES

What are IDLES but a really good take on post punk and old punk but with a harsh talking method of yelling out street spittle. Very aggressive and very effective at giving off some really harrowing performances, definitely worth seeing what happens!

Sunday, 9:20pm, Green Stage

Featured Image from Osheaga 2019 by lamyazpixels

Osheaga 2022 runs July 29, 30 and 31. Tickets and info at osheaga.com