POP Montreal 2021: SUUNS and Montreal Represent at This Year’s Festival

Just because we’ve stuck inside for a year and a half doesn’t mean we can’t have fun…right?

With this years POP Montreal taking place in the midst of COVID-19 restrictions, it will be a bit of a leaner festival. It will, however, be a much more local presentation with some major acts coming out of the woodwork to make an appearance.

This might be the Montreal artists’ year to shine at POP.

I don’t know about you but I’m ready to go out and check out music and finally and try to feel normal again. I don’t know what to expect with the restrictions, but I do know one thing: I will hear some great music!

Here’s my list of pics at this years POP:

The Besnard Lakes

The Besnard Lakes are one of my old faithful bands that I’ve seen at many festivals and their shows have never let me down, always giving a great performance. This legendary local six-piece really takes rock to the next level and I really dig their bass heavy, minimalist sound.

Another Montreal staple at this years festival that you have just need to check out.

Besnard Lakes are playing at the Theatre Rialto @ 9:30 on Wednesday September 22nd

Islands

I really like Nicholas Thorburn’s work and it’s fair to say that there will be a lot less confrontation than at a Unicorns show. So expect a good performance!

I’ve always had a little soft spot for this band and for the most part really enjoyed Return to Sea and Vapors thoroughly. I thought were very good albums even if the latter wasn’t critically received. Definitely recommend checking these guys out.

Islands are playing at Theatre Rialto @ 9:00 on Friday September 24th

Paul Jacobs

Expect good things from the Paul Jacobs as this local musician brings back that sweet lo-fi 90s psychedelic sound that was emerging kind of on the lines of Mac Demarco’s Salad Days, but uniquely capturing a lot more substance and details.

Paul Jacobs is also an artist of some note, even making the flyer for Basinfest a few years ago. Expect to see him incorporate a lot of his art into his show.

Paul Jacobs is playing at ausgang plaza @ 8:00 Friday the 24th

the Kommenden

Power-pop band the Kommenden looks like it would be a fun riot to check out. Really enjoyed listening to their album idle years which is a fun adventure through poppy ditties that have a distinct modern feel but also draw upon early 80s new wave and 70s pshyche.

the Kommenden will be performing at Clubhouse rialto @3;30 pm on the Thursday the 23rd of September

Gus Englehorn

Gus Englehorn’s punky vocals go great with his music. If you can check him out I recommended it. You’ll get some very interesting vocal performances ala Johanathan Richmond or Steve Malcamusreally in songs like Patty Sees Her Soul or Stay Little.

Gus Englehorm will be performing at Clubhouse Rialto @ 3:30Pm on the Thursday the 24th of September

Suuns

Coming off there last masterpiece album Images du Futur Montreal band Suuns have really established themselves among Canada’s premiere Avant Garde rock bands

Listening to them is like taking an oral cruise to what awaits us in the future, musically. It’s great to see such a talented local band make it internationally.

Suuns have managed to tap into a desire for great electroacoustic experience by experimenting with electronic and experimental guitar. They are definitely one of my favorite local bands.

Give a listen to one of my favorite tracks, 2020:

Suuns will be preforming at Theatre Rialto @ 9:30 on Saturday the 25th of September

Interested in seeing any of these shows? Check out the POP Montreal website for the complete schedule and to purchase tickets

Follow @forgetthebox on Twitter and Instagram for live coverage from Jerry Gabriel and Joe McLean