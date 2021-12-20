Quebec Closes Bars, Gyms, Schools and More as of 5pm Today

As of 5pm today, bars, gyms, movie theatres, performance venues, casinos as well as elementary and high schools in Quebec must close. Meanwhile, restaurant dining areas can only be open from 5am to 10pm.

Christian Dubé, Minister of Health and Social Services, made the announcement just a few hours before the new regulations come into effect. He did so in a virtual press conference joined by the National Director of Public Health Dr. Horacio Arruda and Quebec vaccination program head Daniel Paré.

Today was the day when the restrictions announced on Thursday came into effect with Quebec stores, restaurants and other businesses limited to 50% capacity and private gatherings limited to 10 people.

The government says that these additional restrictions are necessary because the Omicron Variant of COVID-19 is spreading way faster than they anticipated even on Thursday and they are expecting that to mean increased hospitalizations.

Watch today’s English announcement: