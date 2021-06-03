Quebec Allows People to Move Up Their Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dose By Eight Weeks

Quebecers now only have to wait eight weeks between their first and second COVID-19 vaccine shot. This is down from the previous 16 week interval.

Christian Dubé, Minister of Health and Social Services, made the announcement at a press conference alongside National Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda and vaccination campaign director Daniel Paré. They also released the schedule of when people, by age group, can reschedule their second dose:

June 7: 80 years old and up

June 8: 75 years old and up

June 9: 70 years old and up

June 10: 65 years old and up

June 11: 60 years old and up

June 14: 55 years old and up

June 15: 50 years old and up

June 16: 45 years old and up

June 17: 40 years old and up

June 18: 35 years old and up

June 21: 30 years old and up

June 22: 25 years old and up

June 23: 18 years old and up

To schedule your second shot, visit the Clic Santé website on the appropriate day. The original second appointment date, which was given to everyone after they got their first dose, will be cancelled when the new date has been selected.