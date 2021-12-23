Quebec Limiting Home Gatherings and Restaurant Tables to Six People or Two Family Bubbles as of December 26

While the Quebec Government is still allowing home gatherings up to ten people for Christmas, that number drops to six people, or two home bubbles, on Sunday, December 26th. On that same date, restaurants need to only allow six people or two family bubbles sit at the same table.

Quebec Premier François Legault made the announcement at an early evening press conference alongside Christian Dubé, the Minister of Health and Social Services, and National Director of Public Health Dr. Horacio Arruda.

Legault added that while Christmas parties of up to ten people are allowed, he encourages everyone to cancel them if possible and to only go to one (on either the 24th or the 25th). He also said that people over 60 who haven’t received their third vaccine dose are the most vulnerable and should take the most precautions (two meters, open windows, etc.) if going out.

Dubé also said that while cases are skyrocketing (the reason for these measures and the others announced on Monday), they are monitoring the situation in hospitals closely to see if the predictions they received that hospitalizations will increase proportionally come true or if they don’t, as in some other areas with similar vaccination rates.

Legault stressed the importance of vaccination and also testing, but Arruda reminded people that the PCR tests are prioritized for symptomatic people.

While the restrictions announced today weren’t as severe as some were suspecting, the government isn’t ruling out adding more measures.