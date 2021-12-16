Quebec Limits Store, Bar and Restaurant Capacity to 50% as of Monday and Imposes Other Measures

As of Monday, businesses in Quebec, including stores, restaurants, cinemas, and bars, will once again be limited to 50% capacity. Private gatherings will also be limited to ten people, including for the holidays.

Quebec Premier François Legault made the announcement at an early evening press conference and cited the increased spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, claiming that experts have told him hospitalizations will increase unless contact is limited.

Mask wearing will be required in schools again. After the holidays, primary schools will re-open when planned, but high schools will be remote until January 10th.

Office Christmas parties, karaoke and dancing will also be banned as of Monday.