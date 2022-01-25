Quebec Restaurant Dining Areas to Reopen and Home Visits to Resume Monday and Other Restrictions Loosened

Restaurant dining areas in Quebec can re-open at 50% capacity and home visits of up to four people or two households are once again allowed as of this Monday, January 31st. The following Monday, February 7, cinema, theatres and places of worship can reopen, also at 50% capacity.

Quebec Premier François Legault made the announcement in an early afternoon press conference joined by Health Minister Christian Dubé and Interim National Director of Public Health Dr. Luc Boileau.

Legault specified that restaurants would also have to observe a four person or two household limit per table. Theatres, including ampitheatres like the Bell Centre, will also be limited to 500 people max per room.

The Premier added that Montreal’s Biodôme, Planetarium and Botanical Gardens along with ski chalets and cafeterias will also open on the 31st at 50% capacity. The same day, elementary, high school, CEGEP and university team sports can resume. The vaccine passport will be required for all these places and activities (for those 13 yeas old and up in the case of team sports).

Bars, gyms and spas aren’t included in these first two phases of reopening. Legault mentioned spas and gyms when talking about the third phase but the timeframe for bars remains unclear.