Shows This Week: image+nation Turns 35, M for Montreal Goes Public and Anti-Flag’s Still Punk

image+nation35 Starts Tonight

Dedicated to diverse lived experiences with perspectives that respond and contribute to wider conversations around cultural, sexual, and gender identit(ies), image+nation Canada’s first LGBT2SQ+ film festival and pioneering platform of queer stories is marking an impressive milestone, celebrating its 35th anniversary edition this month.

November 17 through 27, image+nation35 will be showcasing both in-cinema (Cinéma Impérial, Cinéma Moderne, De Sève Cinema, PHI Centre) and virtual screenings, bringing audiences the best in contemporary queer cinema. This year’s festival offers over 40 narrative and documentary features, 13 short film programs from 28 countries, and two sections highlighting LGBT2SQ+ cinema specifically from Ukraine and Iran.

The festival is also proud to bring Voix autochtones / Indigiqueer to the people, and perennials including Queerment Québec, and Made au Canada.

The Canada Media Fund returns as Festival Presenting Partner, and will act as presenting collaborator of the inaugural I+N@PHI x FMC/CMF SERIES.

image+nation35 runs November 17-27. Tickets and full schedule available through image-nation.org

M for Montreal’s M Pour Marathon

This is the 17th edition of M For Montreal, and unless you’re an indie artist or industry type, you’ve probably never heard of it. It’s a showcase and international conference that puts musicians and proverbial suits from both the local and international scene in the same place at the same time. It’s a big deal, and it’s sweet to imagine how stoked the performers are for this opportunity.

While networking and showcases are still reserved for music industry pros, conferences will be open to the public, as well as the new concert component, M Pour Marathon.

You can buy tickets per concert, but if you’re looking to do it up, get yourself a “Mélomane” pass for $100 which gets you into all the M Pour Marathon concerts, the conferences, workshops, and showcases (according to availability; priority will be given to Pro Pass holders).

Part of M Pour Marathon (but with a different vibe) is the Show Frette. Billed as the last outdoor party of the year, it’s totally free!

With support from the borough of Plateau-Mont-Royal, the party has a pretty cool location: the Van Horne Skatepark, under Viaduc Van Horne (5855 St. Laurent, to be technical).

Here’s who’s bringing what to the party:

Quebecois artist Virginie B is bringing a funky danceable beat paired with her dreamy, sultry voice.

From Little Saskatchewan First Nation, located in the heart of the Interlake of Manitoba, Leonard Sumner is bringing his unique mix of country, folk and hip hop.

Montrealer Lydia Képinski released her sophomore album Depuis this year, and was longlisted for the Polaris Music Prize. She’s bringing pop goodness that’ll get stuck in your head.

Jesse Mac Cormack also put out his second album this year, and while there are a few songs you can dance to, the lyrics are filled with longing and hindsight. He’s bringing those open heart vibes, and you might wanna kiss someone.

Barry Paquin Roberge is a band, not a dude, and they’re bringing disco back. You’ll be jelly of the flashy outfits, and your toes will be tapping. For all intents and purposes, they’re bringing the party game you rolled your eyes at and then loved.

Kiwi Jr. have a wonderful Spotify write-up, including the line: “Turning nocturnal with necks mock turtle, Kiwi Jr. takes neon flight off the digital cliff — like the Monkees starring in Blade Runner”, which is exactly what I was going to say, but they got there first.

Of course Montrealers don’t party without a nosh (and a drink), so there will be food, booze, and a warming tent.

Fugazzi Pizza, ramen from Tsukuyomi, AliceÔChoux for your sweet tooth, Quebec spirits from Fou Gin, beer from Shawinigan’s Trou du Diable and a variety of ready-to-drink products from Oshlag.

The 17th edition of M for Montreal runs November 17-19, tickets and info available through MPourMontreal.com

Old School Punk @ MTELUS

Presented by ’77 & 123 PUNK, Anti-Flag‘s punking up the place along with Canadian punkers and Granby natives Vulgaires Machins. Combined, the bands have over 50 years on the scene, so you’ll know the sound even if you can’t quite name a song. If you need a place to mosh, lace ’em up and get your tickets

Anti-Flag & Vulgaires Machines play MTELUS, 59 Ste-Catherine Est, Saturday, November 19, 7pm. Tickets available through MTELUS

Featured Image from Amazones d’Hier, Lesbiennes d’Aujourd’hui. 40 ans plus tard (2022) by Dominique Bourque, Julie Vaillancourt, Johanne Coulombe, courtesy of image+nation

If you know of an event that you feel should be covered, please contact arts@forgetthebox.net or music@forgetthebox.net

No promises but we’ll do our best